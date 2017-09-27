

CTV Montreal





As the municipal campaign games continue, Projet Montreal candidate Valerie Plante was talking baseball.

The mayoral hopeful held a news conference Tuesday to discuss how her party would handle the topic of a new baseball stadium should the city get a major league team.

Plante said if elected mayor, she would wait for the next election to hold a referendum on whether taxpayers would be in favour of using public funds to invest in that purpose.

She accused Mayor Denis Coderre of writing a blank cheque to Major League Baseball without consulting taxpayers.

"Because the negotiations are happening behind closed doors, we have no idea what the business plan is,” she said. “We have no business plan in our hands and so we have no idea how much public money will be used. And this is what we’re asking for. We want to have transparency, we want to have accountability on that front as well. So our position is to welcome a team, but if there has to be public money invested, we need to ask Montrealers first.”

Plante said her proposal wouldn’t delay baseball in any way, because the goal is to get a professional team and that team could use the Olympic Stadium should they need to.

On Monday at city council, Coderre declined to provide an amount it would cost taxpayers to fund a stadium.

More to come.