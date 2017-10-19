

CTV Montreal





Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre was shocked when multiple women denounced Gilbert Rozon as someone who had repeatedly committed sexual harassment and assault.

Rozon sent Coderre a text message Wednesday with his immediate resignation as Commissioner of Celebrations for Montreal's 375th anniversary. He was appointed to the position in 2012 by then-mayor Gerald Tremblay.

Coderre said he was surprised about the allegations.

"I was shocked. You know, I salute the courage of all the women when I read Le Devoir or 98.5, Penelope McQuade and all those artists or women showed a lot of courage," said Coderre.

"Every time there's a situation like this I think that we have to be a feminist city."

Nine women, among them prominent Quebec personalities such as Penelope McQuade and Lyne Charlebois, have accused Rozon of sexual misconduct.

Writer and director Charlebois told Radio 98.5 FM that Rozon pinned her to the ground soon after they met.

"I was so excited to have maybe my first photography contract and then the next thing... he jumps on me, lowers my underwear," said Charlebois.

"I froze. I was completely paralyzed. I was... I was scared for my life."

Montreal police have not yet said if there is a criminal investigation underway into the alleged acts.

The force has, however, set up a special hotline for those who wish to sexual crimes. The number is 514-280-2079.

In 1999 Rozon pleaded guilty to assaulting a 19-year-old woman and was fined $1,100.

He was given a discharge and so did not receive a criminal record, which would have impeded his ability to travel. His lawyer said that would make it difficult for him to continue recruiting comedians to the Just For Laughs festival and so hurt Montreal's economy.

That outraged many at the time, including women's rights groups, since Rozon could have been sentenced to 18 months in jail.