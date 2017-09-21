

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal now officially has new powers within the Quebec government after a law was adopted unanimously Thursday at the National Assembly.



Municipal Affairs Minister Martin Coiteux said the new law with allow the municipality to fully assume its role as a local government.

The move was welcomed by Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, who is facing a municipal election in November.



Bill 121, An Act to increase the autonomy and powers of Ville de Montreal, the metropolis of Quebec, will grant Montreal certain powers currently held by various ministries within the provincial government, including social housing, fighting homelessness, and improving the integration of immigrants.

Montreal will be able to take more action to promote building family housing, and against the owners of dilapidated buildings.

It will also allow Montreal to help businesses in new ways.

Montreal would be able to determine opening hours for stores and the operating hours for permits authorizing the sale of alcohol.

Business owners, especially those affected by street construction, have frequently complained that the city has not been able or willing to reduce their tax bills.

Under Bill 121, Montreal can create groups that are able to provide material, equipment, and more to help businesses.

First tabled last December, Coderre and Coiteux had entered into a framework agreement on the new status.



Read the full bill here:







With files from The Canadian Press

