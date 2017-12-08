

CTV Montreal





Montreal arson squad investigators are asking the public for help in identifying and tracking down a suspect in connection with an attempted arson at a pizzeria.

At about 3:40 a.m. on Monday, a security guard caught a man trying to break the window of the restaurant on Fleury St. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

As the suspect fled, he dropped a can of gasoline in the alley adjacent to the store. The incident was caught on surveillance tape (watch the film below).





The suspect is a white man about 25-30 years old, of medium height and thin stature. He wore a dark baseball cap, a pale coat with black snaps, two-toned gloves with dark fingers, a striped sweater with the "ECKO" logo on the hood, pale pants and shoes with a black tip and the tongue.

Anyone with information that could help identify and locate the wanted man should call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online. The information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.



