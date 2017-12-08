Caught on tape: Police seek suspect in attempted arson on Fleury St. pizzeria
Police are seeking the suspect in an attempted arson.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 8:37PM EST
Montreal arson squad investigators are asking the public for help in identifying and tracking down a suspect in connection with an attempted arson at a pizzeria.
At about 3:40 a.m. on Monday, a security guard caught a man trying to break the window of the restaurant on Fleury St. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
As the suspect fled, he dropped a can of gasoline in the alley adjacent to the store. The incident was caught on surveillance tape (watch the film below).
The suspect is a white man about 25-30 years old, of medium height and thin stature. He wore a dark baseball cap, a pale coat with black snaps, two-toned gloves with dark fingers, a striped sweater with the "ECKO" logo on the hood, pale pants and shoes with a black tip and the tongue.
Anyone with information that could help identify and locate the wanted man should call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online. The information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.
