

The Canadian Press





Coalition Avenir Quebec MNA Nathalie Roy has received several threatening letters confirmed party leader Francois Legault on Tuesday.

Legault attributed the threats to religious extremists upset over Roy’s positions on Quebec identity.

At a press conference, Legault said the information has been given to the Surete du Quebec and that no other member of the party had received any such threats.

According to a Journal de Montreal report, the letters accused the CAQ of “unacceptable” treatment of Muslims. The writer added that Roy must stop her “anti-Muslim propaganda” or face consequences.

“We have the means to defend ourselves and we will do it to counter your propaganda,” one letter said.