More women came forward Friday with allegations of sexual harassment, this time against Michel Brule.



Brule works as an editor and is also now running to be mayor of Plateau Mont-Royal.

A 41-year-old writer named Jill Cote, according to Journal de Montreal, has filed a complaint with Quebec City police.

She alleges that that in 2014, Brule assaulted her and grabbed her genitals, at what was supposed to be a professional meeting about her manuscript.

The newspaper reports that Brule denies the accusation.



Brule told CTV he also denies allegations he sexually harassed seven former employees. Six unidentified women allege Brule has exposed himself in the workplace, forced them to sit on him, invited employees to his home and paraded around nude.



A seventh woman went public.



Sara-Emanuelle Duchesne also told the Journal de Montreal he pinned her against a wall and forcefully tried to kiss her, laughing at her discomfort.



Brule responded to CTV about the allegations, saying, “These events date back 11 years and I find it's very peculiar that one brings up events that are so trivial. I didn't force anyone; I just wanted to kiss her. I don't even remember her, and she blames me 11 years later,” he said.

Brule says he thinks his accusers must be supporters of his political opponents at Projet Montreal and he suggests they're raising these allegations -- which he dismisses -- just to discredit him.



While none of the allegations have been proved, a counsellor at a sexual assault centre says it's not uncommon for women to wait many years if they come forward at all. Dominique Raptis, a counsellor at CALACS West Island said that’s often because they fear they won't be believed.



In cases of sexual harassment though, she had this advice.



“It's like repeating. It's a good idea to take notes, put in in your office or at home, so it's fresh in your mind and you don't forget it. If you don't want to, it's okay too, but it's a good idea to write it down, so you remember which date, time,” she said.



CALACS is a non-profit feminist organization that advocates against sexual assault.

Raptis said documenting the incidents is not a requirement and no one should feel guilty if they don't jot it all down, but it can help the person see a pattern and keep track of events moving forward.