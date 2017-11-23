

CTV Montreal





An annual Quebec-wide campaign against gender-based violence kicks off on Saturday with events examining this year’s theme of invisible violence.

This year’s edition of the 12 Days of Activism includes events like open mic nights, lunches, symposiums, workshops and discussions dedicated to the struggles women face in the system.

Women’s Federation of Quebec President Gabrielle Bouchard said there’s a misconception that violence against women always takes the form of violent assaults in dark alleys, a myth she and her organization are hoping to dispel.

“It’s more insidious than that. I invite people to look at their own history and look at those moments that stick in your memory that you’re still angry about, that you’re still hurt about and think about those as moments of violence even though there was no physical hurt,” she said. “Those moments are violent and we have to recognize them as such.”

This year, before the official kickoff, there will be the third annual Allied Men’s Lunch Against Violence Against Women. Organized by the Federation of Women’s Shelters, the aim of the lunch is to “foster a discussion of the work to be done collectively to counter violence against women,” specifically the role men can play as allies in changing the culture.

The 12 Days of Action concludes on Dec. 6, the anniversary of the Polytechnique shool shooting in which 14 women were murdered in 1989.