Construction work will shut down ramps and lanes on Highway 20, the Turcot Interchange, and the Jacques Cartier Bridge this weekend.

Starting in the West, the ramp from the Mercier Bridge to Highway 20 east will close at 10 p.m. Friday April 7 and re-open at 5 a.m. on Monday April 10.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 20 will also be closed from Exit 64 until Angrignon Blvd. That closure will start at 11 p.m. Friday and last until Monday morning.

Drivers will be able to use the service road, but won't have to take any unusually long detours.

Crews are tearing up part of Route 138 as part of the Turcot Interchange reconstruction.

Meanwhile the ramp from the Decarie Expressway to downtown Montreal closes for the weekend.

The connection between Highway 15 South and Route 136 will close at 11 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Jacques Cartier Bridge

Construction crews will be working overnight on the Jacques Cartier Bridge this weekend.

All lanes will close at 11:30 p.m. Friday and reopen around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The bridge will also close at 11:30 p.m. Sunday and reopen it around 4 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be working under the bridge to replace braces (beams that run edge to edge) and chords (beams that run lengthwise).