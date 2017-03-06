

CTV Montreal





An emergency motion was presented at the Cote-des-Neiges—NDG borough council meeting Monday night, calling for Elections Quebec to reverse its decision to merge the Mount-Royal and Outremont provincial ridings.



Councillor Marvin Rotrand says a merger will impact anglophones and minority cultural groups living in the borough.

He argued they would have less of a voice in the National Assembly.



“The neighbourhoods that Cote-des-Neiges—NDG represents for this part of our territory is nearly 50 per cent visible minorities, people from all over the world, and they had some voting weight before,” he said. “Now they don't have it anymore, and we don't understand what motivated this on the part of the director general of elections.”

The city of Montreal is also against the merger and wants Elections Quebec keep the island's ridings the same.