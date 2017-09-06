

CTV Montreal





A widespread boil-water notice has been issued for many communities on the South Shore.

E. coli bacteria was detected in the the water supply for Boucherville, St. Bruno de Montarville, St. Hubert, and Old Longueuil.

Any water coming from taps in those areas must be boiled for at least one minute before being used for drinking, brushing teeth.

Untreated tap water can be safely used for washing clothes, washing dishes in hot water, or bathing.

Anyone who has already drunk tap water and notices health issues should reach out to Info Santé at 8-1-1.

Because of the delays required in testing water for safety, the boil water notice will be in effect until at least Friday.