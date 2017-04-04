

CTV Montreal





Paralympian Benoit Huot is still a competitive swimmer, but he's also stepping into a new administrative role.

He will be the assistant chef de mission for the Canadian team at the next Commonwealth Games, supporting Claire Carver-Dias.

The announcement came Tuesday, exactly one year before the 2018 Games begin in Australia.

Huot won 20 medals in five Paralympic Games from 2000 to 2016. He also won four medals at three Commonwealth Games.

Huot will be competing in the pool this year, and confirmed he will be on the Canadian world champion team for Para Swimming in Mexico in September and October.