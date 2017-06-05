

Former U.S. president Barack Obama will be speaking Tuesday afternoon to several thousand people in Montreal.

About 6,000 people have nabbed tickets to the speech hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at the Palais des Congres.

Montreal's business leaders said they have given Obama 'carte blanche' to discuss whatever he believes is important during his first appearance in Canada since speaking to Parliament in June 2016.

Following the end of his two terms in office, Obama spent several months on vacation before delivering a speech in his hometown of Chicago in April where he said he was "incredibly optimistic" about what the future holds.

He has, in what has become a tradition for ex-presidents, since made multiple speeches at events hosted by business leaders , schools, or other groups.



Tickets went on sale in mid-May with prices ranging from $57 to $373, but they sold out before the end of the day.

Resellers are are now asking hundreds of dollars for tickets: listed prices on Kijiji, Craigslist and StubHub are as high as $875.

The Montreal Chamber of Commerce, however, is cautioning people about the dangers of buying from "unofficial" sources, lest the tickets be forged.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and his speech is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. It can be watched live on our website.