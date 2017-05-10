

CTV Montreal





Barack Obama is coming to Montreal.

The former U.S. president will deliver a speech to the Chamber of Commerce on June 6.

The Chamber of Commerce said it made a special effort to bring in international leaders in conjunction with Montreal's 375th anniversary.

Obama was last in Canada last year, when he visited Ottawa during a state visit.

Previous U.S. presidents to address the Montreal Board of Trade include Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.