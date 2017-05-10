Barack Obama in Montreal in June
Former U.S. President Barack Obama talks during the 'Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation' summit, in Milan, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Obama is in Milan to deliver a keynote speech on food security and the environment, two issues that he has long worked on. (AP / Luca Bruno)
Barack Obama is coming to Montreal.
The former U.S. president will deliver a speech to the Chamber of Commerce on June 6.
The Chamber of Commerce said it made a special effort to bring in international leaders in conjunction with Montreal's 375th anniversary.
Obama was last in Canada last year, when he visited Ottawa during a state visit.
Previous U.S. presidents to address the Montreal Board of Trade include Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.