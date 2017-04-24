

The Little Italy location of a popular ice cream chain was set on fire early Monday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m. a passerby noticed smoke coming from the storefront of La Diperie on St. Laurent Blvd. near Dante St.

Firefighters rushed to shop and put out the flames, although the damage was very minor. Aside from some broken glass and a few singe marks, not much else was affected.

Because of clear signs that the fire was deliberately started, firefighters contacted the police department's squad who will investigate.

La Diperie has about ten locations in the Montreal region.