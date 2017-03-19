Another high-ranking SQ officer punished over Highway 13 fiasco
Drivers were left stranded overnight on Highway 13.
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 6:54PM EDT
The Surete du Quebec has relieved a second high-ranking officer from his duties over the handling of the Highway 13 closure this past week.
He is being reassigned to administrative functions.
On Tuesday hundreds were stranded for hours on the highway without any help.
The SQ launched an internal investigation into how the situation was handled. That investigation is ongoing.
