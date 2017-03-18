

CTV Montreal





The Surete du Quebec arrested one of two truck drivers who allegedly refused to cooperate with a towing operation during the snowstorm on Tuesday night.

According to the SQ the 57-year-old man is accused of contributing to the traffic jam on highway 13 when he refused to allow his vehicle to be towed.

He was arrested on Saturday morning at his home in Laval.

More than 300 people were trapped on Highway 13 during the storm, and some were there for more than 12 hours.

The man could face charges of criminal mischief.

Police say there was also a warrant out for his arrest in Ontario. He will be handed over to the Kingston, Ontario police.

Investigators are still working on identifying the second truck driver and say he’s considered an important witness.