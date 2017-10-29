

The Canadian Press





With flu season is around the corner, Quebec is set to launch its annual vaccination campaign on Wednesday and medical authorities are stressing the importance of prevention, especially for the young and elderly.

Public health protection assistant director Yves Jalbert said the vaccine is highly recommended for children between the ages of six and 23 months, as well as for people with chronic illness, pregnant women and people aged 60-years-old and above. Relatives of people with these conditions are also encouraged to get the flu shot, as are health workers.

This year’s vaccination campaign will see nearly two million doses distributed.

Jalbert advised that the flu is highly contagious and can lead to serious complications and hospitalization for vulnerable people.

Quebec Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois said the vaccine will be given for free to people in certain groups which are at a higher risk of complications.