

The Canadian Press





Some of Quebec’s ambulance workers will be going on strike as of Jan. 19.

The fraternity of ambulance workers of the FTQ represents 1,000 EMTs who work in several Quebec regions, including Monteregie, Gaspe and Abitibi.

According to David Gagnon, vice-president of the union’s Local 592, strike votes garnered as much as 90 per cent support among members.

The main issues are salaries, pension plans and schedules, which can call on EMTs to be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The union is also calling on the Department of Health and Social Services to reenter negotiations.

If the strike does occur, law requires essential services to still be provided.

The 3,600 EMTs who are unionized under the CSN banner are also scheduled to hold general assemblies to vote on a strike mandate.