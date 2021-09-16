MONTREAL -- A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in the Saint-Leonard neighbourhood of Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) said they received a call around 12:25 a.m. for gunshots in an apartment located on Despréaux St. near Valdombre St.

The shots were allegedly fired following an altercation in the apartment, the SPVM said.

The victim was wounded in the upper body, but his life is not in danger. He was transported to a hospital.

The suspect(s) fled on foot before police arrived, said SPVM spokesperson Constable Jessica Lalonde.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians have taken over the investigation to try to shed light on the events. The canine unit was also dispatched to the scene.

Police are trying to determine if these events are related to shots fired from a nearby vehicle on Friday night.

A large number of attempted murders and shootings have occurred in the last three weeks, particularly in the neighbourhoods of Saint-Michel, Saint-Léonard, Rivière-des-Prairies and the Sud-Ouest.