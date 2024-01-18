Young man dies after shooting on Montreal's South Shore
Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating after a man died after a shooting Saint-Lambert on Thursday night.
Longueuil police (SPAL) say that a man in his 20s was shot sometime before 7:30 p.m. on Mercier Street at Notre-Dame Avenue.
Police found the man in an outdoor parking lot and he was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Police say the victim was known to police, and no arrests have been made, the SPAL said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 450-646-8500 anonymously or dial 911.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Children, adults could see weight gain from drinking juice: study
Fruit juice can be linked to weight gain in children and adults, a review of more than 40 studies concludes.
Children's medicine, yogurt and more recalled in Canada this week
Children's medication, pyjamas and other products were recalled across Canada this week. Here's a recap.
Canadian record holder, world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
Online furniture retailer Wayfair to cut 1,650 jobs as shares jump
Wayfair said on Friday it would lay off about 1,650 employees and expects annual cost savings of more than US$280 million from the move, sending the online furniture retailer's shares up 16% before the bell.
North Korea teens get 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop
Video footage released by an organization that works with North Korean defectors shows North Korean authorities publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop.
Pandemic aid 'had to end' Trudeau says as CEBA deadline hits
Despite consistent small business pressure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is defending the decision to maintain the Jan. 18 Canada Emergency Bank Account (CEBA) repayment deadline.
Israel says it is exhuming bodies in Gaza to determine if they're hostages
Israeli forces severely damaged a cemetery in Khan Younis in southern Gaza earlier this week, exhuming and removing bodies in what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN was part of a search for the remains of hostages seized by Hamas during the October 7 terror attacks.
Canada is looking into whether restaurants' wood ovens meet emissions standards
The federal government says it carried out 'compliance promotion activities' with some restaurants that use wood-fired ovens to determine if they meet emission reporting thresholds under the National Pollutant Release Inventory program.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Childcare desert': Decades-old Toronto daycare to shut down in 7 months, leaving parents to scramble on next steps
A group of parents in Toronto is raising concerns about whether they will be able to find adequate childcare after learning that the centre their children attend will close this summer.
-
Ontario man shocked he has to pay $28,000 for Alberta operation
After waiting more than three years on the wait list for shoulder surgery, Paul Prudames decided to travel to Alberta to have the procedure done sooner to relieve his intense pain.
-
Nerene Virgin of 'Today's Special' fame dies at 78
Nerene Virgin, the Canadian children’s entertainer and broadcaster who lit up TV screens with her larger-than-life personality in the 80s and 90s, has died at the age of 78.
Atlantic
-
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
-
Teen charged in Tyson MacDonald murder denied bail
A teen charged with the murder of Tyson MacDonald was denied bail in a P.E.I. courthouse on Thursday.
-
'They treat us like gold': New home, new hope for Moncton’s homeless
The founder of Moncton’s Humanity Project has taken 12 people off the streets and brought them to a 187-acre farm near Salisbury.
London
-
Chahbar and Walker re-elected to police board roles
Chahbar and Walker said their first priority is making sure London City Council supports the board’s plan for ‘A Safer City Now’ through the proposed 2024-2027 London Police Service budget.
-
Road reopens after pedestrian struck in east London
London police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a driver in east London Thursday night.
-
Experts stress importance of travel insurance after Ontario man dies while on vacation in the Caribbean
Reema Shrivastava remembers her father Subhash Parekh as an amazing person, who loved to swim, dance, and was the life of the party.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian record holder, world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
-
Ontario man shocked he has to pay $28,000 for Alberta operation
After waiting more than three years on the wait list for shoulder surgery, Paul Prudames decided to travel to Alberta to have the procedure done sooner to relieve his intense pain.
-
Provincial police searching for missing 5-year-old girl in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in the East Algoma Region are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing five-year-old girl and her mother from the Mississauga First Nation.
Calgary
-
Trial for man accused of sex assaults on vulnerable Calgary women set to begin
A judge is expected to decide today whether a man accused of sexually assaulting vulnerable women in Calgary will have one trial or seven separate ones.
-
Parole hearing scheduled for man convicted in sex crimes against Young Canadians
A parole hearing is scheduled today for a man sentenced to 10 years in prison for decades of sex offences against members of a young people's performance group.
-
Police recommending review after woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school
Calgary police are asking a provincial committee to review the events leading up to the murder of a mother outside an elementary school in the southwest.
Kitchener
-
Brantford family displaced by house fire
A house fire in Brantford caused extensive damage and displaced a family Thursday night.
-
Pedestrian tunnel a possibility in Cambridge
Plans to enhance pedestrian safety near a busy Cambridge crossing have progressed after the Region of Waterloo's Active Transportation Advisory Committee gave preliminary approval for a tunnel design.
-
Municipalities, advocates eye Hamilton as city becomes the first to create renoviction bylaw
The City of Hamilton is expected to become the first Ontario municipality to implement a bylaw around renovictions.
Vancouver
-
'A broken system': Rangers stop volunteers from building tiny home in CRAB Park
There were more than 20 centimetres of snow on the ground when a handful of volunteers walked into Vancouver's CRAB Park on Thursday, carrying two-by-fours and bags of insulation.
-
Metro Vancouver bus union threatens to suspend all service unless deal is reached
The union representing around 180 transit supervisors in the Lower Mainland warned it would suspend all bus service unless it reaches an agreement with its employer in the coming days.
-
Freezing rain could close roads, bridges in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, officials say
The freezing rain forecast to begin Thursday evening in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland could force the closure of roads and bridges, according to officials.
Edmonton
-
Foegele, Draisaitl lead the comeback as Oilers beat Kraken 4-2 for 12th straight win
The Edmonton Oilers' winning streak has reached a dynamic dozen.
-
Internal documents suggest Alberta Energy Regulator underestimated oil well liability
Internal documents from Alberta's energy regulator suggest the province's environmental liability for hundreds of thousands of oil and gas wells could be nearly triple the figure the agency announced earlier this week.
-
Protests erupt at Edmonton police commission meeting over homeless encampment teardowns
Speakers-turned-protesters at the City of Edmonton's first police commission meeting of the year on Thursday made the recent dismantling of homeless camps their main point of contention.
Windsor
-
Could there be new life for Windsor's safe consumption site?
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is cautiously optimistic there may be renewed life for the city's sole consumption treatment and services site.
-
WECHU reacts to new COVID variant of interest
This week’s health unit board meeting was the first since World Health Organization (WHO) flagged J-N-1 as a COVID variant of interest. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh said there remains concern around the virus.
-
Cooler temps stick around Windsor-Essex for the next few days
There are still periods of snow expected over the next couple of days before some peeks of sunshine on Sunday.
Regina
-
Breaking down what the average teacher in Sask. gets paid and what they are asking for
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and government remain at odds about what is of highest importance at the bargaining table as teachers announced a second day of strike action.
-
Here's how Saskatchewan trades energy with its neighbours
After Saskatchewan's move to provide electricity to Alberta made headlines – CTV News spoke to SaskPower to chat about the practice of sharing electricity to keep the lights on.
-
'I want to f***ing kill Vanessa': James Smith inquest hears of warning signs before mass killing
Vanessa Burns wiped tears from her eyes as she described the feeling of defeat the last time she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her former partner, Myles Sanderson.
Ottawa
-
It’s the coldest day of the year: Feels like -25 degrees on Friday
It’s the coldest stretch of winter in Ottawa, with the temperatures feeling like -25 degrees on Friday.
-
5 Ottawa drivers charged with stunt driving on Thursday; 12 since Monday
The Ottawa Police Service caught five "high flyers" on the city's roads on Thursday, adding to an already busy week for traffic enforcement.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 19-21
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'I want to f***ing kill Vanessa': James Smith inquest hears of warning signs before mass killing
Vanessa Burns wiped tears from her eyes as she described the feeling of defeat the last time she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her former partner, Myles Sanderson.
-
Sask. teachers to stage second day-long strike
The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation says it will strike next Monday province-wide.
-
Here's how Saskatchewan trades energy with its neighbours
After Saskatchewan's move to provide electricity to Alberta made headlines – CTV News spoke to SaskPower to chat about the practice of sharing electricity to keep the lights on.