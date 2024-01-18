MONTREAL
    • Young man dies after shooting on Montreal's South Shore

    Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating after a man died after a shooting Saint-Lambert on Thursday night.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) say that a man in his 20s was shot sometime before 7:30 p.m. on Mercier Street at Notre-Dame Avenue.

    Police found the man in an outdoor parking lot and he was taken to hospital, where he later died. 

    Police say the victim was known to police, and no arrests have been made, the SPAL said.

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 450-646-8500 anonymously or dial 911. 

    With files from The Canadian Press.

