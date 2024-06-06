MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Young child drowns in residential pool west of Montreal, police say

    Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
    Share

    A three-year-old child has drowned in a residential pool in Coteau-du-Lac, west of Montreal.

    Quebec provincial police say emergency services were called to the home at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the child in cardiac arrest.

    Sgt. Valérie Beauchamp says the child was found in the pool and wasn't moving.

    The child was taken to hospital in critical condition but officials today confirmed the death.

    Provincial police are investigating the drowning along with the coroner's office.

    Research made public last month by the Montreal Children's Hospital suggests about one Quebec child per day is taken to an emergency room for a drowning or near-drowning in the summer, and children aged one to four are most at risk.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A new 'Hunger Games' book - and movie - is coming

    Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new 'The Hunger Games' novel.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News