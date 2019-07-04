Featured Video
You might not like the Hulk when he's angry, but Lou Ferrigno is a delightful interview
CTV Montreal staff, CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 1:59PM EDT
Lou Ferrigno has had a long and storied career as an actor and bodybuilder.
At 21, he became the youngest person to ever win the Mr. Universe title. Before Mark Ruffalo, he was the face of the Incredible Hulk during the late-70s television show on the big, green monster. (You might not like him when he’s angry, but Mutsumi found him to be a total delight).
Ferrigno is in Montreal to attend the annual Comiccon and stopped by CTV Montreal to talk about his career, the popularity of the Hulk and what to expect at Comiccon.
