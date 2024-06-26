'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation

Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after "worrying rumours that unsavoury events were planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts."

The Grandes-Seigneuries school service centre (CSSDGS) on Montreal's South Shore was made aware that high school students had planned to attend a party after prom on June 29 in Saint-Calixte, about 75 kilometres north of Montreal.

Noovo Info learned that photos of girls were circled as potential targets for non-consensual sexual acts in a graduation yearbook at Magdeleine Secondary School in La Prairie.

The service centre said that it was not involved with planning the event and that no staff would be there.

The Roussillon police were made aware of the rumours and recommended parents keep their kids away from the party.

"An investigation is underway by the police department to determine the accuracy of the information obtained and to make arrests if necessary," a news release from the service centre said.

The Quebec provincial police (SQ) have also been contacted for assistance.

"On a broader note, we strongly encourage our students to be cautious and remain vigilant when attending events outside the school environment," the service centre added. "We believe that this is also an opportunity for you, if you haven't already done so, to open a dialogue with your child to raise awareness of, among other things, the consequences of excessive consumption and other possible abuses that could have a negative impact on them or others."

The organizers of the event, Apres-bal.com, said that the party would be safe and supervised.

In a news release, organizers of the large dance party said they were in contact with the SQ and public health.

"During the evening, more than 50 security agents will be on site, each person will be searched before entering the site, the Sûreté du Québec will be present on site, Public Health will have an information booth for drug use prevention, and 72 cameras have been installed on site," the release reads.

"Nothing has been taken lightly for this event, to ensure that all the youngsters are safe and can celebrate the end of high school."

The organizers said they take the "planned acts very seriously," and said there would be an increased vigilance.

ApresBal.com has been organizing these types of "highly supervised" parties for over two decades, the release said, "with the aim of not leaving young party-goers to their own devices."

The parties include a large DJ stage, bonfires and fireworks.