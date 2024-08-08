Workers at 23 hotels across Quebec hold one-day strike

Workers at 23 hotels in Quebec are set to be on strike Thursday.

In all, 2,600 employees are slated to take part in the one-day walkout.

The Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) says it represents some 3,500 members in about 30 hotels, but not all of them are at a point where strike action has been called.

The affected hotels are in the Greater Montreal, Quebec City and Sherbrooke areas.

On July 28, 1,000 employees of the Queen Elizabeth, Marriott Château Champlain and Bonaventure hotels in Montreal went on strike for a surprise 24-hour period.

Two of the three establishments responded with a lockout lasting until the following morning.

This was the third walkout after 11 rounds of bargaining, and CSN representatives promised a joint walkout "sometime in early August."

Last Thursday, a fourth surprise strike was called by 400 workers from the Gouverneur Place Dupuis and Hilton DoubleTree hotels in Montreal.

The workers are demanding, among other things, a 36 per cent pay rise over four years.

The union points out that they have had increases totalling eight per cent over the past four years, which is well below inflation.

They are also asking for three weeks' vacation in the first year of service to attract new workers, an employer contribution to the group insurance plan and better training.

