Commuters on the Deux-Montagnes rail line will be the first to feel the effects of work on Montreal's new light rail line.

The Reseau Express Montreal, or REM, is taking over the route on weekends this spring. Beginning April 27, the Deux-Montagnes line will be closed Friday night through to Sunday.

“On the Deux-Montagnes line we have to start with work to that we're going do on weekends,” explained Jean-Vincent Lacroix, media director of the REM, so gave a little taste of what commuters can expect.

“For the future, with this new REM project, people are going to wait inside the station, there's going to be universal access, we have to build escalators, we have to change the tracks, we have to build a new electrical connection, so for all of that, we have to finish our conception, so we have to go in the field,” he said.

Delivery of the new light rail project is planned as follows:

Brossard line: Summer 2021

Trudeau Airport line: 2023

Deux-Montages line: 2022

So why start with the Deux-Montagnes line now? That’s what Jean Fortier, former chair of the Montreal executive committee, wants to know.

“That portion of the REM is supposed to be delivered five years from now, so I find it very suspicious that on the day of the budget, they decide to announce they will begin the work,” he said.

Fortier said the REM project is too expensive and won't increase capacity.

“If you put locomotives with double-deckers, you would have much more comfort and much more capacity for the line, with a much smaller cost,” he said.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has asked the Caisse de depot, who controls the project, for more transparency.

He's also a supporter the $6-billion project, as is Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

Fortier alleged that many against it have been told to stay quiet.

“As far as the Montreal municipal councillors, we have heard that lots of councillors are opposed to it, who don't see any interest for Montreal, and they've been told to conform and comply with the party line,” he said.

Lacroix said they're ready to begin anyway and disruptions are unavoidable.

“The REM is long, like the metro of Montreal, so it's a major worksite. We have to start a little bit everywhere, right now on Deux-Montagnes. We're going to start some work on the West Island. We're going to start some work downtown,” he said.

REM officials say the weekend closures on the Deux-Montagnes line will continue at least through spring and summer, adding that at the end of next month, they will have a much better idea of what work is to come and what kind of impact it will have.