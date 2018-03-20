

The Canadian Press





The Parti Quebecois called for the abandoning of Montreal’s upcoming light-rail project, saying the money could be better spent expanding the metropolis’ bus network, improving the existing commuter rail system and building a tram system.

The PQ’s transit plan includes nine express bus routes between Montreal’s east and west ends and north and south shores. It also calls for five tram lines that would serve the areas around the old hippodrome, Trudeau Airport, the East End and St-Laurent Blvd.

The fifth tram would be an express line from the South Shore that would go along a reserved lane of the new Champlain Bridge and would also serve Taschereau Blvd., heading to St-Hubert Airport in one direction and St-Constant in the other.

In terms of trains, the PQ said they would add more stations, as well as more trains on almost all existing lines. According to the plan, the St-Hilaire line would be extended to St-Hyacinth, the Candiac train line would be extended to St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu and the eastern train would run to Joliette while the west would go to Coteau-du-Lac.

The PQ said this plan could be executed for the same price as the light-rail project, which is price tagged at $7.4 billion.

PQ officials said they would count on the same $3 billion investment from the Caisse de Depot and, failing that, estimated the same amount could be recouped with the reduction of debt payments and more funding from the federal government.

The plan did not say what would be done regarding the cost of cancelling existing contracts on the rail project, the terms of which are confidential.