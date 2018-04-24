

The Canadian Press





A two-and-a-half year old girl and a 25-year-old woman lost their lives Monday morning in what police believe to be a double homicide.

A man in his 20's was arrested by police and believed to be connected to the deaths. He was questioned by investigators and will appear in court Tuesday.

According to the Surete du Quebec, an altercation allegedly erupted in a residential building on Brochu St.

When police arrived at the residence around 6:30 a.m., the two victims wee in critical condition.

They were transported to hospital and later succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities have not confirmed the link between the two victims and the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.