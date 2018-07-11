Woman suffers minor injuries in metro attack
A woman suffered minor injuries when she was allegedly attack by her ex-spouse in Place-Des-Arts metro on the night of Tues., July 10, 2018. (Photo: Cosmo Santamaria/CTV Montreal)
A woman was injured in an attack in a Montreal metro station on Tuesday night that police allege was committed by her ex-spouse.
Police said the woman’s injuries were minor.
The attack occurred around 10:15 p.m. in Place-Des-Arts metro.
The 37-year-old suspect left the scene of the crime but was arrested in the same area later that night at the intersection of Bleury and Sherbrooke West.