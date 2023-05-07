Woman runs half marathon while pushing stroller to raise funds for girl with rare disease

Running a half marathon is a feat in itself, but imagine doing it while pushing a 7-year-old in a stroller. That’s exactly what Kimberley Kotar did Sunday morning.

The 54-year-old pushed Mila Goolab in the BougeBouge Festival in Ile-Perrot.

Goolab has transverse myelitis, a rare inflammation of the spinal cord. Kotar lives with the same disease.

Money raised from the run will help pay for the young girl’s therapy and equipment after the local health authority recently cut her therapy hours in half.

For the full story, watch the report above from CTV News Montreal’s Olivia O’Malley.