Woman killed in head-on collision in Chibougamau

A woman was killed in a head-on collision on Route 167 in Chibougamau, in Northern Quebec, on Monday.

It was a head-on collision that occurred at kilometre 212 around 3 p.m. after the vehicle lost control on a curve.

The woman who died was driving one of the two vehicles. The jaws of life were required to remove her. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead in the evening.

Her passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were injured, but their lives are not in danger, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

Route 167 had to be closed and a diversion was set up by transport ministry crews.

The SQ did not know Monday evening the age of the victim.