    • Woman killed by a cube van crossing the street south of Montreal

    A 35-year-old woman was struck and killed crossing the street by a cube van in Saint-Sebastien, Que. southeast of Montreal.
    A 35-year-old woman was struck and killed by a cube van on Wednesday night while crossing the street.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it received a 911 call at 9:30 p.m. about an incident on Route 133 near Highway 35 in the municipality of Saint-Sébastien, about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

    SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Ruel says emergency services arrived on the scene and prepared to transport the woman to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries en route.

    It appears no criminal element was involved.

    "We don't have any information that would sustain this kind of idea," said Ruel. "For now, it's only a bad accident."

    The driver of the cube van did not sustain any injuries.

    SQ collision reconstructionists were on the scene overnight. 

