    • Woman killed after colliding with snowplow on Quebec highway

    An ambulance in Quebec. FILE (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) An ambulance in Quebec. FILE (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A woman died on Saturday in a collision in Crabtree, Lanaudière, about an hour northeast of Montreal.

    At 10:30 a.m., emergency services responded to a three-vehicle collision on Route 158 near Archambault Road.

    "One vehicle had swerved out of its lane for an unknown reason and hit a snowplow travelling in the opposite lane. A third vehicle was then hit by the first vehicle following the first collision," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Catherine Bernard.

    The driver of the vehicle that allegedly swerved out of its lane was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    The driver of the snow plough suffered a nervous shock, and the two occupants of the third vehicle involved sustained minor injuries.

    SQ reconstruction specialists were dispatched to the scene to analyze the accident.

    Route 158, which had been closed at Chemin Archambault, is now reopened.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 10, 2024.

