MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fire rips through Lac Carling Hotel in the Laurentians overnight

    A major fire ravaged the Lac Carling Hotel in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge in the Laurentians, Que., overnight Saturday. (Submitted by Chambre de commerce et d'industrie d'Argenteuil, taken by Florence Laurin) A major fire ravaged the Lac Carling Hotel in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge in the Laurentians, Que., overnight Saturday. (Submitted by Chambre de commerce et d'industrie d'Argenteuil, taken by Florence Laurin)
    Share

    A major fire ravaged the Lac Carling Hotel in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge in the Laurentians, Que., overnight Saturday.

    Fire departments from five municipalities, including Hawkesbury, Ont., responded. Though the damage is extensive, no injuries were reported.

    Mayor Tom Arnold said about 50 per cent of the hotel was destroyed. 

    The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

    Videos online showed the massive blaze near the border between Quebec and Ontario. 

    "Sad news in our community. L'Hôtel & Villégiature du Lac Carling is on fire. Courage to all those affected and impacted by this terrible tragedy, our hearts go out to you! Thank you to all the firefighters and everyone who is working so hard to fight this fire," said the Chambre de commerce et d'industrie d'Argenteuil in a Facebook post.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News