Fire rips through Lac Carling Hotel in the Laurentians overnight

A major fire ravaged the Lac Carling Hotel in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge in the Laurentians, Que., overnight Saturday.

Fire departments from five municipalities, including Hawkesbury, Ont., responded. Though the damage is extensive, no injuries were reported.

Mayor Tom Arnold said about 50 per cent of the hotel was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

Videos online showed the massive blaze near the border between Quebec and Ontario.

"Sad news in our community. L'Hôtel & Villégiature du Lac Carling is on fire. Courage to all those affected and impacted by this terrible tragedy, our hearts go out to you! Thank you to all the firefighters and everyone who is working so hard to fight this fire," said the Chambre de commerce et d'industrie d'Argenteuil in a Facebook post.