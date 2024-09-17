Historic $80M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs
A whopping $80 million dollars is up for grabs Tuesday night as part of Loto-Quebec's Lotto Max draw.
According to the Crown corporation, it could be the biggest jackpot ever awarded in Canada.
The total amount of prize money climbs to $98 million with the addition of 18 $1-million Maxmillion prizes.
The previous jackpot maximum was $70 million, which was set in 2019.
Customers have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase their Lotto Max tickets for Tuesday night's draw.
According to Loto Quebec, a player's odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 with a single $5 play.
The odds of winning a prize are one in seven with a single $5 play.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Byelection results: Justin Trudeau handed his second byelection upset in recent months
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been handed his second byelection upset in recent months, as the Bloc Quebecois won LaSalle-Emard-Verdun, Que., a longtime Liberal seat in Montreal.
Canada's inflation cools to 2% in August, the smallest gain since early 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate reached the central bank's target in August at it cooled to 2 per cent, its lowest level since February 2021, data showed on Tuesday.
Watch out for texts offering free gifts — it's likely a scam
An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
A key employee who called the Titan unsafe testifies the company only wanted to make money
A key employee who labelled a doomed experimental submersible unsafe prior to its last, fatal voyage testified Tuesday that he frequently clashed with the company's co-founder and felt the company was committed only to making money.
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
'Not that simple': Trump drags Canadian river into California's water problems
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promised "more water than you ever saw" to Californians, partly by tapping resources from a Canadian river.
Toxic chemicals used in food preparation leach into human bodies, study finds
More than 3,600 chemicals that leach into food during the manufacturing, processing, packaging and storage of the world's food supply end up in the human body — and some are connected to serious health harms, a new study found.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is expected in court after New York indictment
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the hip-hop mogul who has faced a stream of allegations by women accusing him of sexual assault, was arrested late Monday in New York after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.
A French man admits in court to drugging his wife so that he and dozens of men could rape her
A 71-year-old French man acknowledged in court Tuesday that he drugged his then-wife and invited dozens of men to rape her over nearly a decade, as well as raping her himself. He pleaded with her, and their three children, for forgiveness.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
As some Ontario plants hit the brakes, are Canada's EV ambitions under threat?
The plant was expected to produce batteries for a million electric vehicles a year. Once up and running, it was supposed to create hundreds of permanent jobs in a small southeastern Ontario municipality. But two years later, spending on the construction of the Umicore plant has been delayed in what the company calls a "significant worsening of the EV market context."
-
Canada's inflation cools to 2% in August, the smallest gain since early 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate reached the central bank's target in August at it cooled to 2 per cent, its lowest level since February 2021, data showed on Tuesday.
-
Toronto police charge man who allegedly fired back at homicide suspects during shootout
A man is facing charges after police allege he fired back at suspects during a gun battle that left two people dead and two others injured in Scarborough in July.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Public Health to begin issuing suspension notices in the new year for incomplete immunization records
Ottawa Public Health is resuming the ongoing surveillance and enforcement of the Immunization of School Pupils Act this school year, checking to see if a student's vaccination records are up to date with the vaccines required to attend school.
-
Fire damages Kanata strip mall
A 9-1-1 caller reported heavy smoke coming from the roof of the mall on Hazeldean Road at Castlefrank Road at approximately 3:40 a.m.
-
Ottawa only at 22 per cent of target for housing starts in 2024
A report for the planning and housing committee shows construction started on 2,774 new homes in the first six months of the year. The city has a target of 12,583 housing starts in 2024 to be eligible for funding under Ontario's Building Faster Fund.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police to hold news conference after two arrested in connection with missing teen
Halifax Regional Police are holding a news conference Tuesday after developments in the case of a teen who’s been missing for more than two years.
-
Two youths arrested after N.B. RCMP issue emergency alert for 'armed individual' following shooting
The New Brunswick RCMP says two youths have been arrested following an emergency alert for an "armed individual" in the southeastern part of the province Monday night.
-
Halifax neighbourhood caught off guard by new Pallet village construction
Construction has begun on a new Pallet shelter in Halifax, leaving area residents and local leaders surprised and upset after discovering the project without any prior notice.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of 12-year-old missing boy recovered from Georgian Bay
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
-
Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
-
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
London
-
Shots fired at a home in Woodstock, bullet holes found
Around 4;30 p.m., police were called to the area of Harcourt Crescent and Upper Thames Drive where they found a home with multiple bullet holes.
-
Committee unanimously backs motion to stop issuing official proclamations
On Monday, the Corporate Services Committee (CSC) needed little time to reach consensus that city council should no longer accept applications for official proclamations.
-
Old East Village BIA 'blindsided' by mayor’s idea to redevelop parking lots into housing
There was no communication between Mayor Josh Morgan and the Old East Village (OEV) BIA before three parking lots in the business district appeared on a shortlist of municipal properties under consideration for redevelopment into residential high rises.
Kitchener
-
GoFundMe cancels fundraiser for Ontario woman charged with spraying neighbour with a water gun
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
-
WRPS warn gun violence on the rise in Waterloo Region
The Region of Waterloo has already matched the total number of shootings in all of 2023 – and it’s only September.
-
Crash leaves car on its roof in Uptown Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision that left one vehicle on its roof in Uptown Waterloo.
Windsor
-
E-bike rider struck on E.C. Row Expressway, police looking for vehicle involved
Windsor police are looking for a black Ford Explorer following an overnight crash. It happened on the EC Row Expressway at Matchette Road.
-
Meet the lone protester outside Doug Ford’s $1,000 dinner fundraiser
Ontario Premier Doug Ford capped off his day in Windsor with a fundraising dinner at Walkerville Brewery, where tickets were priced at $1,000 each. As Ford arrived in the back alley to enter the venue, he was met by lone protester Lisa Kisch.
-
'They didn't think about the consequences of their actions': University of Windsor alumni revoke their financial support in wake of pro-Palestinian agreements
In July, the University of Windsor signed two agreements – one with the demonstrators, and another with the Students’ Alliance – to end a nine-week protest occupation on campus. Now, some alumni are withholding their financial support as a result.
Barrie
-
Body of 12-year-old missing boy recovered from Georgian Bay
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
-
Police bust boater with three-times the legal limit near Whiskey Island
OPP charges two men with impaired driving of a boat and a car.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree in Springwater Township
One person has been airlifted via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Springwater Township.
Vancouver
-
Tensions grow with Fraser Health as Surrey ER doctors cite 'toxic' workplace, 'failing their patients'
Emergency physicians at Surrey Memorial Hospital have grown so frustrated with Fraser Health, they have penned a letter to the CEO of the health authority calling for "new leadership" and citing a "decline in patient care" as they struggle to stabilize the situation and serve patients.
-
Critics slam B.C. premier's involuntary care announcement, cite lack of evidence
The B.C. premier’s announcement to introduce involuntary care for people with serious addiction and mental health issues is being met with pushback from critics who say the decision isn’t evidence-based and will cause more harm.
-
Families read victim impact statements after West Vancouver wedding crash driver pleads guilty
It’s been more than two years since two women attending a West Vancouver wedding were killed when a neighbour drove her Range Rover into an ornamental gate, sending rocks and debris flying into a crowd of guests.
Vancouver Island
-
Critics slam B.C. premier's involuntary care announcement, cite lack of evidence
The B.C. premier’s announcement to introduce involuntary care for people with serious addiction and mental health issues is being met with pushback from critics who say the decision isn’t evidence-based and will cause more harm.
-
B.C. lightkeepers' jobs in jeopardy as coast guard plans to automate 2 stations
Calls are growing for the federal government to pause plans to de-staff two lighthouses on Vancouver Island over fears the move could put mariners and hikers in danger.
-
Who foots the bill for BC United staffers' severance payments?
The emergence of a number of incumbent MLAs running now as Independents isn’t the only consequence of last month’s collapse of the BC United Party.
Winnipeg
-
NDP beat out Conservatives in federal byelection in Winnipeg
The New Democrats declared a federal byelection victory late Monday in their Winnipeg stronghold riding of Elmwood--Transcona.
-
Manitoba NDP MLA booted from caucus due to business partner acting as Peter Nygard's lawyer
Manitoba’s NDP government has removed Mark Wasyliw, MLA for Fort Garry, from the party’s caucus after the party discovered his business partner is working as Peter Nygard’s criminal defense lawyer.
-
'It's a pretty unique car': Classic car in the family since 1958 stolen from Winnipeg garage
A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police respond to disturbance at Calgary hotel
Calgary police are at the scene of a hotel in Acadia for an unfolding incident.
-
Alberta Premier Smith set to announce supports for overcrowded classrooms
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to announce a plan to help school classrooms being squeezed by an influx of new families.
-
Accused murderer 'scared' prior to fatal Banff stabbing, court hears
Legal defence for a man charged with killing a Banff resident at a nightclub in 2022 argues the key issue for a court jury to consider is the accused’s state of mind at the time of the incident.
Edmonton
-
Jasper council to debate asking Alberta government for budget funding support
The town council of Jasper, Alta., is set to discuss today if it will ask for funding from the provincial government to offset reduced property tax revenues for the next three years.
-
MPs to discuss deaths of First Nations people by police in emergency debate
Members of Parliament will hold an emergency debate in the House of Commons Monday evening on a string of recent deaths of First Nations people during interactions with Canadian police forces.
-
Alberta Premier Smith set to announce supports for overcrowded classrooms
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to announce a plan to help school classrooms being squeezed by an influx of new families.
Regina
-
No injuries reported as two garages go up in flames: Regina Fire
No one was hurt in a fire that involved two garages in Regina early Tuesday morning.
-
Canada's inflation cools to 2% in August, the smallest gain since early 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate reached the central bank's target in August at it cooled to 2 per cent, its lowest level since February 2021, data showed on Tuesday.
-
'Oh, he's still alive': Sask. pharmacy student caught snooping on medical records of 114 people
A fourth-year pharmacy student doing an internship at a Regina drug store was caught snooping on the medical records of 114 people who were not in their care.
Saskatoon
-
'I understand those fears': Saskatoon downtown shelter proponents answer questions from the public
Saskatoon’s administration defended its choice of a downtown shelter site in a public information session at city hall on Monday, and the city expects it will move ahead.
-
Man and two adult sons identified as homicide victims in Lloydminster, Sask.
The victims of a triple homicide in a city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary have been identified as a man and his two adult sons.
-
'Not Brad Wall's Sask. Party': Two former MLAs to run under the Saskatchewan United banner
Two former Sask. Party MLAs say they intend to run under the Saskatchewan United Party banner in the upcoming fall election.