Historic $80M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

A whopping $80 million dollars is up for grabs Tuesday night as part of Loto-Quebec's Lotto Max draw.

According to the Crown corporation, it could be the biggest jackpot ever awarded in Canada.

The total amount of prize money climbs to $98 million with the addition of 18 $1-million Maxmillion prizes.

The previous jackpot maximum was $70 million, which was set in 2019.

Customers have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase their Lotto Max tickets for Tuesday night's draw.

According to Loto Quebec, a player's odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 with a single $5 play.

The odds of winning a prize are one in seven with a single $5 play.