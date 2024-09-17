Historic $80M Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

MONTREAL
    A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS) A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    A whopping $80 million dollars is up for grabs Tuesday night as part of Loto-Quebec's Lotto Max draw.

    According to the Crown corporation, it could be the biggest jackpot ever awarded in Canada.

    The total amount of prize money climbs to $98 million with the addition of 18 $1-million Maxmillion prizes.

    The previous jackpot maximum was $70 million, which was set in 2019.

    Customers have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase their Lotto Max tickets for Tuesday night's draw.

    According to Loto Quebec, a player's odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 with a single $5 play.

    The odds of winning a prize are one in seven with a single $5 play.

