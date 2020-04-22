MONTREAL -- Police arrested a 50-year-old woman on Wednesday in connection to the suspicious death of a man in Verdun.

An SPVM spokesperson said a 911 call made at 11:10 a.m. led police to a Nuns' Island home on Francois St. Near Iles-des-Soeurs Blvd.

Police found the body of a 56-year-old man inside.

The suspect was arrested near the scene and was met by investigators.

No other details about the circumstances surrounding the death were released. A security perimeter was established around the scene as forensic technicians searched for clues.

Police said “no hypothesis has been ruled out” to explain the death.