Woman in custody after man found dead in Verdun
MONTREAL -- Police arrested a 50-year-old woman on Wednesday in connection to the suspicious death of a man in Verdun.
An SPVM spokesperson said a 911 call made at 11:10 a.m. led police to a Nuns' Island home on Francois St. Near Iles-des-Soeurs Blvd.
Police found the body of a 56-year-old man inside.
The suspect was arrested near the scene and was met by investigators.
No other details about the circumstances surrounding the death were released. A security perimeter was established around the scene as forensic technicians searched for clues.
Police said “no hypothesis has been ruled out” to explain the death.