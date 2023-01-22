Woman found unconscious after Montreal apartment building fire

A woman in her 70s is fighting for her life after being found unconscious in a burning apartment building in Montreal on Saturday night.

A 911 call around 10 p.m. alerted emergency services to the fire in the building on Gouin Boulevard, near du Pont Street and Île-de-la-Visitation Nature Park in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

"When firefighters arrived on the scene, they located a 75-year-old woman in a dwelling. She was unconscious and was transported to hospital. The woman is currently in critical condition," said Constable Caroline Chèvrefils, spokesperson for the Montreal Police Department (SPVM).

No one else was injured.

According to the first elements of the investigation, the flames started in one of the dwellings, for an undetermined reason.

At this point, there is no criminal element suspected.

The scene has been secured for investigators from the SPVM's arson section so that they can analyze the scene and try to understand the exact circumstances of this fire.

The SPVM's investigation is continuing.