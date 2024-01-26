Woman found dead in east end Montreal apartment

A woman in her 30s is dead after a stabbing in an apartment in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the woman's body was found at 7:50 a.m. in a building on Sherbrooke Street East near Yves-Thériault Avenue.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier says a man has been arrested in relation to the death.

Police would not confirm the relationship between the victim and the man.

A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators and forensic technicians to canvass the scene.

Police say they will also set up a command post in the neighbourhood.