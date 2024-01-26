MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman found dead in east end Montreal apartment

    A woman is dead after a stabbing at an apartment building in Montreal's east end. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News) A woman is dead after a stabbing at an apartment building in Montreal's east end. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)
    Share

    A woman in her 30s is dead after a stabbing in an apartment in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

    According to Montreal police (SPVM), the woman's body was found at 7:50 a.m. in a building on Sherbrooke Street East near Yves-Thériault Avenue.

    She was declared dead at the scene.

    Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier says a man has been arrested in relation to the death.

    Police would not confirm the relationship between the victim and the man.

    A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators and forensic technicians to canvass the scene.

    Police say they will also set up a command post in the neighbourhood.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mexico high schoolers take up arms after village kidnappings

    A volunteer police force in rural Mexico that says it has been overwhelmed by local kidnappings has recruited schoolchildren as young as 12 to join its ranks, the latest sign of how some parts of the country are struggling to cope with organized crime.

    New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history

    After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News