Woman found dead in east end Montreal apartment
A woman in her 30s is dead after a stabbing in an apartment in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
According to Montreal police (SPVM), the woman's body was found at 7:50 a.m. in a building on Sherbrooke Street East near Yves-Thériault Avenue.
She was declared dead at the scene.
Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier says a man has been arrested in relation to the death.
Police would not confirm the relationship between the victim and the man.
A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators and forensic technicians to canvass the scene.
Police say they will also set up a command post in the neighbourhood.
