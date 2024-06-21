MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman being questioned after alleged attempted kidnapping

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    A woman is being questioned after a possible attempted kidnapping in Montreal's Village neighbourhood.

    Montreal police (SPVM) say the incident happened at 7:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Montcalm Street.

    The child was safely located, according to Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc.

    Police would not give more details about the case.

