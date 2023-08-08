Woman, 84, dies in hospital after being hit by TMR tow truck, husband in critical condition

One of the seniors who was hit by a tow truck crossing the street in the Town of Mont-Royal (TMR) has died.

"The 84-year-old woman passed away in the hospital," said Mariane Allaire Morin. "Her husband is still in critical condition."

The couple was crossing the street at the intersection of Clyde Road and Dresden Avenue around 11:20 a.m. on Monday when the driver of a municipal truck turned left onto Dresden and hit them crossing the street.

The driver of the tow truck was treated for shock on the scene.

The collision is still under investigation as police wait for surveillance camera footage to become available.

A post on the Montreal suburbl's Facebook page said a city worker was driving to assist another town vehicle that had broken down when the collision occurred.