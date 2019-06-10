

A 79-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after she was struck by a car in Villeray Monday afternoon.

The car was headed south on Normanville St. and turning east onto Villeray St. when it struck the woman, who was walking north on Normanville.

She suffered head injuries, said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

The driver, a woman in her 60s, was treated for shock.

Police have erected a perimeter and have closed Villeray from Christophe-Colomb Ave. to Chambord St.