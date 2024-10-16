MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman, 65, dies after possible hit-and-run in Laval

    Laval police respond to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Concorde Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Kenneth Dow/CTV News) Laval police respond to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Concorde Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Kenneth Dow/CTV News)
    A 65-year-old woman died in a possible hit-and-run in Laval Wednesday morning, police say.

    Shortly after 6 a.m., Laval police received a 911 call from a witness who found the woman on the ground on Concorde Boulevard near 15th Street.

    First responders tried to resuscitate her and sent her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    Police found a vehicle of interest in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood at 6:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle will be questioned by investigators.

    The investigation continues.

