Here is your weekend weather forecast for the Montreal area

    The days may be getting shorter but with this weekend’s forecast for the Montreal area, there’s no reason not to take advantage of the sun.

    Those in the Greater Montreal area will see clear skies becoming partly cloudy on Friday night.

    By 10 p.m., the mercury is expected to move down to 5 C, but if you plan to be out later, you’ll want to note an expected low of 1 C after midnight.

    Temperatures in Montreal for the next 24 hours.

    By early Saturday morning, the bulk of clouds will clear and bring mainly sunny skies, along with an above seasonal daytime high of 9 C to start the weekend.

    The usual daytime high for this time of year is 5 C.

    However, keeping with the trend of unseasonable warmth, Sunday could also bring an above seasonal daytime high of 7 C expected.

    However, on Sunday night conditions could shift.

    Montrealers will want their waterproof gear ready for possible showers and a mild low of 3 C.

    The normal overnight low is -3 C at this time of year.

    What weather to expect in the Montreal area over the weekend of Nov. 15-17, 2024.

