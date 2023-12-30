With rising food costs and property taxes, Montrealers are in for an expensive 2024
Estelle Miller filled her cart at the Esposito grocery store in Saint-Laurent on Saturday, preparing for the new year... and increased food costs.
"My first thought is what am I going to cut down on -- what can I cook that requires less expensive ingredients," she told CTV News.
She's among millions of Canadians feeling the crunch at checkout thanks to inflation -- and prices are only expected to get higher.
Canada's Food Price Report projects grocery costs will jump between 2.5 and 4.5 per cent in 2024.
It's hardly a surprise for grocery store owner John Esposito, who has dealt with rising expenses over the years.
"It's not our fault that the prices are doing up. It's the suppliers that are charging us more. They're charging us more and we've got to charge the client more. We work on a certain markup and we always take the same markup, no matter what the price is," he said.
Food is not the only expense going up.
Property taxes in Montreal will jump by an average of 4.9 per cent, and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corperation says the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment will be more than $12,000.
"Prices have always gone up. That is what inflation is. Very rarely have we ever seen deflation in this country, and if we have seen it, it's for an extremely short amount of time," explained Concordia economics professor Moshe Lander.
He said he'll be watching closely to see if the Bank of Canada lowers interest rates.
"Will interest rates come down? And if they come down, how fast and how far? I don't think that interest rates will come down until the second half of 2024. Maybe two or three 25 basis points cut for next year, not much more than that, even if the economy does slow."
Many people are looking to better manage their funds these days -- just ask portfolio manager Michael Zagari.
"I'm seeing that interest towards cash flow management in my meetings. And that's interesting because usually the conversation is about investments, what stock or what mutual fund to consider. But now, it's more directed towards financial planning," Zagari explained.
People are looking everywhere to cut costs, such as by postponing home renovation projects.
"The common question was 'where can we make cuts? Should we reduce our vacation budget? Should we postpone that new car that we were going to purchase? What about home renovations?'"
Like many others, Estelle Miller closely watches the prices and cuts out anything too costly to make sure that in 2024, her fixed income covers her expenses.
"You wonder when is this going to end?" she said. "Or when is this at least going to level off?"
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. man convicted 21st time for impaired driving, believed to be most in Canadian history: police
A B.C. man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail after receiving his 21st conviction for impaired driving — which police believe to be the most in Canadian history.
Roughly 10 per cent of global emissions come from tourism, new climate report says
A new report from international climate experts says that between eight and 10 per cent of global emissions come from the tourism industry, and that change is needed to bring them down in time for 2030 climate targets.
Israeli-French hostage recounts harrowing experience in captivity
An Israeli woman who recently returned from captivity in the Gaza Strip says she was groped by her Palestinian kidnapper and lived in constant fear throughout the weeks she was held hostage.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty' and 'Michael Clayton', dies at 75
Tom Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in "The Full Monty," "Michael Clayton" and "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," has died, his family said. He was 75.
Shelling kills 14 in Russia's city of Belgorod following Moscow's aerial attacks across Ukraine
Shelling in the centre of the Russian border city of Belgorod killed 14 people, including two children, and wounded 108 others Saturday, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said.
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
Man dead following overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto shelter
A man in his 50s has been declared deceased following an overnight stabbing at a shelter in downtown Toronto.
Netanyahu says Gaza war on Hamas will go on for 'many more months,' thanks U.S. for new weapons sales
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza will continue for "many more months," pushing back against persistent international cease-fire calls after mounting civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement in the besieged enclave.
Toronto
-
Raptors trade Anunoby, Achiuwa to Knicks for Quickley, Mississauga's RJ Barrett
The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks have made a major multi-player trade.
-
Suspect arrested, charged with manslaughter after fatal altercation in Roncesvalles area
A suspect has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in his 60s in the Roncesvalles area of Toronto on Boxing Day.
-
Yorkville condo was stash house used by Hells Angels for $5 million in cash: documents
A condo in the tiny Toronto neighbourhood of Yorkville was used as a stash house for upwards of $5 million in cash by a group of Hells Angels operating an underground gambling ring, and their neighbours may have had no idea, according to documents filed in court and obtained by CTV News.
Atlantic
-
Community rallies around family injured in Christmas Eve crash in Cape Breton
A Maritime community is stepping up to support a family of six who were injured in a Christmas Eve car crash.
-
Investigation into May’s destructive wildfires in Upper Tantallon, N.S., remains active: DNRR
Seven months after more than 150 homes were destroyed in Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia, the province’s Natural Resources and Renewables Department is still saying very little about their investigation into what may have caused the devastating wildfire.
-
Man arrested following alleged stabbing on P.E.I.
A 32-year-old man from Prince County, P.E.I. was arrested following a stabbing Friday morning.
London
-
Knights’ McCue suspended indefinitely following game against the Sting
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced disciplinary actions for Max McCue for actions displayed during their game on Dec. 29.
-
'We have enough to build it': St. Thomas to finally get new animal shelter and dog park
After years of delays, St. Thomas, Ont. is about to get a new animal shelter and dog park.
-
Fire crews tackle attic fire in north London, Ont.
A house fire in the city’s north end has been knocked down by London fire crews.
Northern Ontario
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
-
Sudbury police looking for three assault suspects
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for three people in connection to assaults that occurred earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
-
Canadian ski jumper Abigail Strate wins World Cup bronze
Canada's Abigail Strate won bronze on Saturday at a women's World Cup ski jumping competition.
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Carseland
A Stars Air Ambulance responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Carseland area Friday night.
Kitchener
-
Fatal townhouse fire in Kitchener under investigation
One person is dead after a townhouse fire in Kitchener.
-
Family wants DoorDash to pay after driver crashes into house
The VanRaalte family in Belwood Ont. just wanted some pizza delivered to their home on a Friday night, but their $40 bill turned into one worth tens of thousands after the delivery driver crashed into their garage.
-
Video released as police investigate Kitchener thefts
Regional police are releasing new video after multiple break-and-enter thefts in two Kitchener neighbourhoods.
Vancouver
-
Century-old temperature record broken in B.C. for 3rd straight day
Milder-than-usual December temperatures continued across much of B.C. Friday, breaking or tying 16 records, including one that had stood for more than a century.
-
2 shootings in under 8 hours in Surrey Friday, but no injuries reported, RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey are investigating after locating "evidence to support a shooting" in the city's Fleetwood neighbourhood Friday night.
-
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
Edmonton
-
Free concerts, fireworks and family-friendly fun: How to welcome the new year in the capital region
There will be several spots to ring in 2024 with fireworks – and more – in the greater Edmonton area Sunday night.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
-
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent police arrest driver impaired by drugs
Friday evening, Chatham-Kent police stopped a vehicle for allegedly using unauthorized plates.
-
Two suspects wanted for retail thefts on Walker Road
Windsor police are looking for two male suspects following a series of thefts from a retail store in the 1300 block of Walker Road.
-
New photo series uses AI to reimagine Windsor's most iconic locations
Following the success of a documentary, which put a spotlight on Windsor pizza, George Kalivas has seen his company's social media pages turn into a love letter for the city.
Regina
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after hit and run in Regina
A 47-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit and run on Friday night.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors player added to Team Canada’s roster at World Juniors
Jagger Firkus, a forward for the Moose Jaw Warriors, has been added to Team Canada’s 25-player roster at the World Juniors.
-
Former Rider Charleston Hughes announces retirement from CFL
Former Rider Charleston Hughes formally announced his retirement from the CFL on Friday night.
Ottawa
-
Person jumps from fourth-floor balcony to escape flames after fire near the ByWard Market
16 residents of an apartment near the ByWard Market have been displaced after a two-alarm fire last night.
-
Ottawa G2 licenced driver charged for clocking 172 km/h on Hwy. 417
Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa say they clocked a novice driver going 172 km/h on the highway shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 30.
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
Saskatoon
-
Former Rider Charleston Hughes announces retirement from CFL
Former Rider Charleston Hughes formally announced his retirement from the CFL on Friday night.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors player added to Team Canada’s roster at World Juniors
Jagger Firkus, a forward for the Moose Jaw Warriors, has been added to Team Canada’s 25-player roster at the World Juniors.
-
'You can save a family': Sask. Advocates encourage residents to find a safe ride home on New Year's Eve
With New Year’s Eve just days away, advocates are reminding the public to plan ahead and find a safe ride home.