

CTV Montreal





With the fate of up to four schools at stake, decision day has come for the English Montreal School Board.

Monday marked a deadline for an ultimatum given by Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge for the EMSB to work out an agreement with the Commission Scolaire de la Pointe de L’Ile. The French board has suffered from chronic overcrowding, and the EMSB was ordered to find ways to help out.

The EMSB must present a plan to the ministry by midnight.

On Monday, EMSB officials said they believed they had reached a solution involving co-habitation of several buildings.

While the EMSB had proposed transferring the Galileo Adult Education Centre or working out a space-sharing arrangement, the two school boards had been unable to reach an agreement before Monday. Roberge has said that if no arrangement is reached, transferring control of Galileo, Montreal North’s Gerald McShane and St. Leonard’s John Paul I and General Vanier to CSPI control is a possibility.

“I didn’t decide if we would transfer those schools,” said Roberge. “We will listen to both school boards and hope they come to an agreement to take action. It’s a really tough decision. I don’t want to transfer some schools if we can avoid doing so.”