QUEBEC CITY -- Concerned by the disturbing rise in cases of COVID-19, Quebec Solidaire (QS) is calling for an all-party meeting with Health Minister Christian Dubé.

The Canadian Press obtained a letter from QS health critic Vincent Marissal sent to the minister on Friday.

He asked for an urgent meeting to obtain answers on the modelling of the increase in cases, considering the arrival of the new Omicron variant.

He also asked for clarification on the administration of a possible third dose.

Marissal said this emergency meeting is "essential" to ensure "better transparency" in the management of the pandemic.

As of Friday, Quebec recorded 1,037 new COVID-19 and the trend has been upward for several weeks.

An outbreak of cases is also being observed in Europe. Marissal noted that "our epidemiological curve is following the European waves."