MONTREAL -- As of Monday, Quebecers will be able to make use of wintertime medical clinics across the province for non-urgent health problems or to get psychosocial help.

People with flu symptoms, gastroenteritis, and other conditions can head to the 55 clinics (including 26 in Montreal) across the province and be seen by a doctor.

The idea is to cut down on over-crowded emergency rooms where wait times can stretch into hours at times.

The clinics are opened in the evening and on weekends, allowing doctors to see patients when certain viruses are most prevalent.

This is the second year Quebec has offered these clinics.