A man who killed his wife and hid from police for seven years will be behind bars until at least 2030.

Harinder Singh Cheema was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

The judge called Cheema "a self-centred, deceitful, and manipulative person" for killing his wife, Gurpreet Kaur, on Dec. 24, 2007, and depriving their children of their mother.

Cheema never denied killing Kaur, but said it happened during an argument. During the trial he told the jury "she took a knife at tried to stab me. I told her to put the knife down. And then I lost it."

The autopsy showed that Cheema stabbed Kaur 14 times.

After the killing he brought their children, one 20 days old, one 18 months old, to a neighbour's home.

He then fled to Vancouver and then California, living under an assumed identity until he was caught when trying to marry another woman.

He was convicted of second degree murder earlier this year.

During sentencing arguments Cheema said "I wish she had killed me. I killed her just one time, but I kill myself every day."

He has been in custody for two years, time that will count towards his sentence.

Second degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for a minimum of ten years.

The judge said during sentencing that while Cheema has expressed remorse, the court is skeptical of his sincerity.