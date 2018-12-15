

The Canadian Press





Saturday might have brought mild weather to much of Quebec, but the reprieve from winter will be short-lived, according to Environment Canada.

While the temperatures might not dip to abnormal lows, they will not stay on the plus side of the thermometer, sinking to highs of -1 Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

They’ll go even lower on Tuesday, with a forecasted high of -5.

Still, Environment Canada meteorologist Amelie Bertrand said weather should remain relatively mild.

“The beginning of December was particiularly warm in the west of the country,” she said. “The heat is interfering with southern Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.”

As for the possibility of a white Christmas in southern Quebec, “it remains difficult to say,” added Bertrand. She said that while several active weather systems are expected in late December, their precipitation may not come in the form of snow.