Featured Video
White Christmas up in the air with mild temperatures on horizon: Environment Canada
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 15, 2018 3:16PM EST
Saturday might have brought mild weather to much of Quebec, but the reprieve from winter will be short-lived, according to Environment Canada.
While the temperatures might not dip to abnormal lows, they will not stay on the plus side of the thermometer, sinking to highs of -1 Celsius on Sunday and Monday.
They’ll go even lower on Tuesday, with a forecasted high of -5.
Still, Environment Canada meteorologist Amelie Bertrand said weather should remain relatively mild.
“The beginning of December was particiularly warm in the west of the country,” she said. “The heat is interfering with southern Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.”
As for the possibility of a white Christmas in southern Quebec, “it remains difficult to say,” added Bertrand. She said that while several active weather systems are expected in late December, their precipitation may not come in the form of snow.
Latest Montreal News
- UPAC says poor media coverage is reason for lack of job applicants
- Rotrand fighting for ban on smoking in CDN-NDG parks
- Julien Foundation hopes to become second family to underprivileged kids with new CDN centre
- White Christmas up in the air with mild temperatures on horizon: Environment Canada
- Missing cat sneaks into parcel, makes accidental 17-hour journey to Montreal