MONTREAL -- Christmas is over, and you've got to make the call: "It's time to take down the tree."

In Montreal, tree collection varies from borough to borough, but the rules for what to do before putting your tree on the curb are consistent.

Take all decorations off.

Do not put the tree in a bag.

Do not put artificial trees out.

Lay it down with the base facing the street.

Do not obstruct the sidewalk or let it get covered in snow.

Ensure it doesn't obstruct snow removal operations.

Place it on the curbside after 7 p.m. the day before collection or before 7 a.m. on collection day.

In most boroughs, collection is select Wednesdays, but that is not always the case.

Here is the schedule by borough:

Ahunstic-Cartierville, Jan. 8 and 22

Anjou, Jan. 8 and 15

Cote-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grace, Jan. 8 and 15

Lachine, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29

LaSalle, Jan. 8 and 15

Plateau—Mont-Royal, Jan. 6-23 (same day as recycling day)

Sud-Ouest, Jan. 2-16

Ile-Bizard/Ste-Genevieve, Jan. 8 and 15

Mercier—Hochelaga—Maisonneuve, Jan. 8 and 15

Montreal North, Jan. 8 and 15

Outremont, Jan. 13

Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Jan. 8 and 15

RDP-Pointe-aux-Trembles, Jan. 15

Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie, Jan. 8, 15 and 22

Saint-Laurent, Jan. 6, 20 and Feb. 3

Saint-Leonard, Jan. 6 and 13

Verdun, every day in Jan.

Ville-Marie, Jan. 8, 15, and 22

Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc Extension, Jan. 8, 15 and 22

For more information, visit the City of Montreal's Christmas Tree collection page.