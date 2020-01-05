When do I leave the Christmas tree on the curb in Montreal?
Published Sunday, January 5, 2020 2:12PM EST Last Updated Sunday, January 5, 2020 2:34PM EST
It's Christmas Tree disposal time in Montreal with schedules varying from borough to borough.
MONTREAL -- Christmas is over, and you've got to make the call: "It's time to take down the tree."
In Montreal, tree collection varies from borough to borough, but the rules for what to do before putting your tree on the curb are consistent.
- Take all decorations off.
- Do not put the tree in a bag.
- Do not put artificial trees out.
- Lay it down with the base facing the street.
- Do not obstruct the sidewalk or let it get covered in snow.
- Ensure it doesn't obstruct snow removal operations.
- Place it on the curbside after 7 p.m. the day before collection or before 7 a.m. on collection day.
In most boroughs, collection is select Wednesdays, but that is not always the case.
Here is the schedule by borough:
- Ahunstic-Cartierville, Jan. 8 and 22
- Anjou, Jan. 8 and 15
- Cote-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grace, Jan. 8 and 15
- Lachine, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29
- LaSalle, Jan. 8 and 15
- Plateau—Mont-Royal, Jan. 6-23 (same day as recycling day)
- Sud-Ouest, Jan. 2-16
- Ile-Bizard/Ste-Genevieve, Jan. 8 and 15
- Mercier—Hochelaga—Maisonneuve, Jan. 8 and 15
- Montreal North, Jan. 8 and 15
- Outremont, Jan. 13
- Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Jan. 8 and 15
- RDP-Pointe-aux-Trembles, Jan. 15
- Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie, Jan. 8, 15 and 22
- Saint-Laurent, Jan. 6, 20 and Feb. 3
- Saint-Leonard, Jan. 6 and 13
- Verdun, every day in Jan.
- Ville-Marie, Jan. 8, 15, and 22
- Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc Extension, Jan. 8, 15 and 22
For more information, visit the City of Montreal's Christmas Tree collection page.