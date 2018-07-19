

We might not be able to share the punchlines, but we can tell you what to expect at The Nasty Show, a perennial favourite at Just for Laughs. Host Robert Kelly gives up the lowdown on this year's "extra nasty" Nasty Show.

Also: Repercussion Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park offers a new take on Romeo and Juliet -- with two women playing the star-crossed lovers.

And: Montreal's famous horse show, Cavalia's Odysseo, is under the big top near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Christine Long has it all in What's On.